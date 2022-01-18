Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq’s Ministry of Health warns of OMICRON, urges people to vaccinate

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-18T18:09:08+0000
Iraq’s Ministry of Health warns of OMICRON, urges people to vaccinate

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment warned of the new Covid-19 variant, noting that most hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.

 In a statement, the Ministry said that the infections are increasing rapidly and the number of people who need the hospital is inching up with the spread of Omicron.

The Ministry said that most of those currently in hospital with COVID-19 in Iraq are unvaccinated.

The Ministry confirmed the readiness of its institutions to provide medicines and medical supplies needed for Covid-19 infections.

“We call on unvaccinated citizens to receive the vaccine, take the necessary preventive measures, and avoid crowded places.”

Iraq recorded 6487 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that today, ten deaths and 648 recoveries were registered.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Iraq recorded 2125266 cases, 2071120 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 97,5%), and 24262 died.

It is worth noting that Iraq ranks 1st in the Arab world and 27th place globally.

According to the Reuters Covid-19 tracker, Iraq reports the highest number of new infections since September. That’s 29% of the peak.

Iraq has administered at least 15,035,683 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 19.1% of the country’s population.

related

What we know so far about Omicron, the new COVID 'variant of concern'

Date: 2021-11-27 19:22:52
What we know so far about Omicron, the new COVID 'variant of concern'

No Omicron cases had been registered in Iraq, official says  

Date: 2021-11-29 14:45:21
No Omicron cases had been registered in Iraq, official says  

No Omicron in Iraq, Ministry of Health confirms

Date: 2021-12-18 21:17:48
No Omicron in Iraq, Ministry of Health confirms

MoH spokesperson refutes media reports on detecting Omicron cases in Iraq 

Date: 2021-12-26 16:40:22
MoH spokesperson refutes media reports on detecting Omicron cases in Iraq 

Omicron will propel the fourth wave's tally.. but  with milder symptoms, Iraqi epidemiologist says

Date: 2022-01-06 11:19:20
Omicron will propel the fourth wave's tally.. but  with milder symptoms, Iraqi epidemiologist says

Omicron cases detected in Iraq 

Date: 2022-01-06 11:37:20
Omicron cases detected in Iraq 

MoH spokesperson urges citizens to vaccinate after detecting Omicron cases in Iraq

Date: 2022-01-06 17:55:36
MoH spokesperson urges citizens to vaccinate after detecting Omicron cases in Iraq

Oil jumps nearly 4% as Omicron impact seen as short-lived

Date: 2022-01-12 06:01:46
Oil jumps nearly 4% as Omicron impact seen as short-lived