Iraq’s Ministry of Health warns of OMICRON, urges people to vaccinate

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment warned of the new Covid-19 variant, noting that most hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.

In a statement, the Ministry said that the infections are increasing rapidly and the number of people who need the hospital is inching up with the spread of Omicron.

The Ministry said that most of those currently in hospital with COVID-19 in Iraq are unvaccinated.

The Ministry confirmed the readiness of its institutions to provide medicines and medical supplies needed for Covid-19 infections.

“We call on unvaccinated citizens to receive the vaccine, take the necessary preventive measures, and avoid crowded places.”

Iraq recorded 6487 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that today, ten deaths and 648 recoveries were registered.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Iraq recorded 2125266 cases, 2071120 of whom recovered (at a recovery rate of 97,5%), and 24262 died.

It is worth noting that Iraq ranks 1st in the Arab world and 27th place globally.

According to the Reuters Covid-19 tracker, Iraq reports the highest number of new infections since September. That’s 29% of the peak.

Iraq has administered at least 15,035,683 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 19.1% of the country’s population.