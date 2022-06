Shafaq News/ The Iraqi ministry of Health dismissed the head of Diyala's Health Directorate amid mysterious circumstances, a source revealed on Sunday.

The source said that the head of the public health department, Ahmed Hasan al-Obaidi, has been assigned to the duties of Diyala's Health Director in lieu of Mohammad al-Jubouri.

"The decree has been issued by the Ministry without disclosing the motives," the source said.