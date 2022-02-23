Report

Iraq’s Ministry of Health calls citizens to be vaccinated for lifting Covid-19 measures

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-23T13:50:59+0000
Iraq’s Ministry of Health calls citizens to be vaccinated for lifting Covid-19 measures

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment announced that it is looking forward to easing travel requirements.

In a statement, the Ministry said it follows up the global and regional epidemiological situation and some countries’ decisions to lift rules, including allowing travel abroad without requiring a negative PCR for vaccinated people and attending schools and universities.

The Ministry hopes to reach a high rate of vaccinated citizens against Covid-19 as a first step to restrict measures.

Iraq recorded 1736 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The daily epidemiological report on the COVID-19 situation stated that 20 deaths and 2963 recoveries were registered today.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iraq, 2230960 patients have contracted the 2296665 of whom fully recovered (at a recovery rate of 97%), and 24917 died.

