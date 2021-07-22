Iraq’s Ministry of Health and Environment renews its call for citizens to receive Covid-19 vaccines

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Ministry of Health and Environment renewed its call for citizens to receive the Coronavirus vaccines to limit the spread of the outbreak.

The Ministry's spokesperson, Seif Al-Badr, said, in a statement the “Covid-19 vaccines are available, and the work is continuing during the days of Eid Al-Adha, holidays and other occasions.”

For his part, the official of the Immunization Department at the Ministry of Health, Firas Al-Mousawi, pointed out that vaccines are "the best solution to get rid of the pandemic and its effects, whether on the health of the individual or society."

Earlier today, the spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Health said the epidemiological situation in Iraq is sliding toward a catastrophe.

A member of the Ministry's Media Medical team, Roba Falah Hasan, told Shafaq News Agency, "the numbers might be higher in the next few days if the noncompliance and complacency toward vaccination continue despite all the calls we made.

"These days are difficult. With these high infection and death rates, it seems that this wave is extremely dangerous," she continued, "critical cases are piled up in the ICU...many may die."

According to the Ministry's daily COVID-19 report, Iraq logged 8,106 new cases and 81 deaths today, Thursday.