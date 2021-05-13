Iraq’s Ministry of Health and Environment recommends imposing a partial curfew

Category: Iraq News

Shafaq News / Iraq’s Ministry of Health and Environment recommended on Thursday to impose a partial curfew rather than the total curfew. The ministry said the recommendation aims to ensure that all citizens can move to the vaccination places. “We recommend to stop imposing the total curfew during the days of Eid Al-Fitr and the days after and to resume the partial curfew from 09:00 p.m. to 05.00 a.m." Malls, restaurants, cafeterias will remain close during the Eid holidays, while they are allowed to open after that from 05.00 a.m. to 09.00 p.m. The Ministry stressed that all places will get fined for violating the official regulations of the curfew. It urged to suspend the work in the official departments except in the health and security institutions from May 17th to May 20th. It also called for adhering to preventive measures and not breaching the curfew regulations. So far, Iraq recorded 1,132,092 cases, including 15,883 deaths.

