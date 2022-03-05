Iraq's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the attack at a mosque in Pakistan

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack at a Shi'ite Muslim mosque during Friday prayers in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, calling for more cooperation to confront the security of countries.

The Ministry said in a statement, it "condemns the terrorist attack on the Kocha Rasaldar Maosque in Peshawar," expressing "its condolences and sympathy to the victims' families and its solidarity with the government of Pakistan."

"Targeting innocent worshipers in mosques requires more cooperation and coordination to confront what threatens the security of countries." The Ministry added.

Earlier, Iraq's top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, condemned the bomb attack that killed scores of Shiite Muslims in Pakistan, calling for the necessary precautions to protect the minorities from extremist groups.

Al-Sistani extended condolences to the victims' families and wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured in the tragic incident.

"The school of Najaf and the Marja'iyah denounce this heinous crime that targets the Muslims' unity," a statement by his bureau said.

The religious leader urged the Pakistani government "to protect the religious minorities from the oppression and crimes of terrorist groups via the necessary measures and to hinder extremist and heartless groups from waging violent and atrocious attacks on their religious gatherings."

The Islamic State affiliate in the region known as Islamic State in Khorasan province and headquartered in Afghanistan claimed Friday's devastating attack saying a lone Afghan suicide bomber struck inside a Shiite Muslim mosque in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar during Friday prayers, killing at least 56 worshippers and wounding 194 people.