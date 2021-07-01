Iraq's Ministry of Electricty to lay an action plan to address shortcomings in power services

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity held on Thursday an "expanded urgent meeting" in the wake of the Electricity crisis striking the country this summer in the Ministry's headquarters in Baghdad. According to readout by the Ministry, the meeting was headed by the undersecretary for Production Affairs, Adel Karim, and attended by the undersecretary for Transmission and Production, Nezar Qahtan al-Tamimi, among other senior officials in the Ministry. The attendees exchanged views on the situation of the national grid and the challenges it is facing, according to the Ministry, "the meeting suggested devising an action agenda to review the plans, address production issues, as well as transmission and distribution later." "The action agenda also included addressing blackouts and holding the responsible accountable, reviewing the liquid fuel plan, which is generally superior to the natural gas, and the problems in our gas power plants." The Ministry's undersecretary instructed bypassing bureaucracy, establishing channels directly with the citizens, and abiding with the instructions to avoid accountability. The meeting laid emphasis on the vitality of the "societal security" in deterring the offensives against the country's infrastructure, by cooperating with the dignitaries, tribal Sheikhs, and clerics.

