Iraq's Ministry of Communications Holds Talks with SpaceX to Introduce Space-Based Internet

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Telecommunications, Hiyam al-Yasiri, on Saturday met with representatives from SpaceX to discuss the introduction of space-based internet services in Iraq, an official press release said on Saturday.

"Al-Yasiri met, for the second time, with representatives from the global company, SpaceX. The representatives had visited Baghdad to discuss the details of introducing space-based internet service to Iraq," the ministry said.

"during the meeting, the technical and security designs of the project were discussed, as well as the mechanism for providing citizens with internet service, in line with the Ministry's aspirations to upgrade the level of services provided."

Al-Yasiri expressed the ministry's keen interest in offering the service at the lowest possible prices compared to what SpaceX offers in other countries.

Al-Yasiri shed light on the ministry's vision for the security measures and legal procedures that must be adopted in the project before signing contracts with the companies willing to provide this service, according to the statement.