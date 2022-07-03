Iraq's Minister of planning meets US ambassador to Baghdad 

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of planning discussed with the US ambassador to Baghdad, on Sunday, Today, the "unactivated" terms in the framework agreement between Iraq and the US.

A statement by the Ministry said that Minister Khalid Battal al-Najm met with the US ambassador to Iraq Ambassador Alina L. Romanowski, where they discussed bilateral relations between Baghdad and Washington, as well as putting "unactivated" terms in the framework agreement between Iraq and US into force.

The Minister praised the US's role in supporting Iraq in its war against terrorism.

For her part, Romanowski expressed her country's readiness to provide more assistance to Iraq in various fields, the statement added.