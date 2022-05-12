Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq's Minister of foreign affairs meets his Saudi counterpart

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-12T13:36:03+0000
Iraq's Minister of foreign affairs meets his Saudi counterpart

Shafaq News / Iraq's minister of foreign affairs, Fuad Hussein, met today, Thursday, with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan, in Marrakesh.

A statement by the Ministry said that the two sides discussed bilateral relations between Baghdad and Riyadh, and the importance of regional and international cooperation to achieve security and stability.

The two sides discussed the latest political development in the region and the world, stressing the need to resort to peaceful means to address the current crises.

According to the statement, the two ministers discussed the Iranian-Saudi relations, and emphasized the need to continue talks between the two countries.

The Iraqi Minister expressed his country's keenness to put all effort to help enhance the Iranian-Saudi relations.

For his part, the Saudi Minister expressed Riyadh's willingness to strengthen ties with Baghdad.

related

Iran, Saudi sides continue tension-easing talks in Baghdad

Date: 2021-09-27 19:07:20
Iran, Saudi sides continue tension-easing talks in Baghdad

Iran-Saudi talks to be resumed this week in Baghdad

Date: 2022-03-12 20:47:56
Iran-Saudi talks to be resumed this week in Baghdad

Iran's Ambassador to Yemen transferred to Tehran on an Iraqi plane

Date: 2021-12-18 19:57:00
Iran's Ambassador to Yemen transferred to Tehran on an Iraqi plane

Fuad Hussein: KSA and Iran signed an MoU, next round of talks will be diplomatic

Date: 2022-04-25 12:55:29
Fuad Hussein: KSA and Iran signed an MoU, next round of talks will be diplomatic

Iran and Saudi Arabia to convene again in Baghdad soon, Abdollahian says

Date: 2022-01-17 12:41:29
Iran and Saudi Arabia to convene again in Baghdad soon, Abdollahian says

Iran-Saudi Diplomacy Intensifies as Nuclear Talks See Momentum

Date: 2021-09-22 12:27:04
Iran-Saudi Diplomacy Intensifies as Nuclear Talks See Momentum

Iraq to push for better relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia

Date: 2022-02-04 16:58:50
Iraq to push for better relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia

Al-Halboosi postpones his visit to Iran for "constitutional obligations"

Date: 2022-03-26 18:04:39
Al-Halboosi postpones his visit to Iran for "constitutional obligations"