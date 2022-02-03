Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-03T10:16:54+0000
Iraq's Minister of Water Resources visits Syria to discuss the Tigris and Euphrates crisis

Shafaq News/ Iraq and Syria will be holding talks to find a common ground over the water shares of the neighboring countries in the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.

The Iraqi Minister of Water Resources, Mahdi Rachid al-Hamdani, is heading a delegation to the Syrian capital city, Damascus, on a two-day official visit.

The Syrian "al-Watan" newspaper said that al-Hamdani will meet with the Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal al-Miqdad, Minister of Water Resources Tamam Raad, Minister of Environment Faisal Makhlouf, and Minister of Agriculture Mohammad Hassan Qatna.

The meetings, according to the Syrian newspaper, will revolve around "uniting the Iraqi-Syrian position on their shares of Tigris and Euphrates waters and demanding Turkey to increase the releases according to the agreement."

"The unfair measures and dams it installed damaged the water stages of both rivers and, consequently, the countries," the newspaper said.

According to sources, Baghdad is organizing an international conference on the issue of the Tigris and Euphrates and the role of Iran and Turkey in reducing their levels.

