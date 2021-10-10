Iraq's Minister of Sport denies his withdrawal from the Parliamentary Elections

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-10T11:42:34+0000

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Youth and Sports Adnan Dirjal revealed that he is still a candidate from the Iraqi legislative elections. Dirjal told Shafaq News Agency that he is "still walking on his electoral path and will not withdraw." The Minister who won last September the presidency of the Iraqi Football Association confirmed his candidacy for the Iraqi parliament elections, representing one of the electoral districts within the capital, Baghdad.

