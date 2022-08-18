Iraq's Minister of Oil starts his duties as the Finance Minister

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar, began his additional duties as the Minister of Finance.

Abdul-Jabbar met with the cadre in the Ministry and stressed the necessity to proceed with the economic reform project initiated by the resigned Finance Minister Ali Allawi, as the Ministry is a "central pillar in the Iraqi state."

The Minister praised Ali Allawi's role as the "second most important person in the Iraqi government, and he was trusted, supported, and respected by the Prime Minister."

Iraq's Minister of Finance, Ali Abdul-Amir Allawi, has reportedly submitted his resignation letter to caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi during the Tuesday government meeting.

Al-Kadhimi approved Allawi's resignation and assigned the Oil Minister, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, to the duties of the Finance Minister.

Mustafa al-Kadhimi's government is "shackled by the power struggle" in the country, resigned finance minister of Iraq Ali Abdul-Amir Allawi said in his resignation letter.

"The government is not a part of any conflict. On the contrary, it desires actual work under the rule of law. But some parties are diverging the problems toward it." He said.