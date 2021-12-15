Iraq's Minister of Migration admitted to hospital for stroke

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Migration, Evan Faiq Jabro, was transferred to hospital earlier today, Wednesday, after suffering a cerebral stroke, a source in the Iraqi government revealed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that 41 years old minister's status is currently stable without providing further details.

Evan Faeq Yaqoub Jabro is an Iraqi Chaldean politician, born in Basra in 1981, and holds a BA in Microbiology from the College of Science at the University of Basra.

She is the official of St. Ephrem's library, the relations officer at the Paradise Human Society, the representative of the Christian woman in the Leadership Women's Forum in the Basra Council, and the representative of the Christian woman in the Council of Tribal Components.

She has been appointed as the Secretary General of the Minority Women's Forum in Iraq.

While here in the city where she was born and raised, she has been able to work in the humanitarian and volunteer fields and in empowering women. She still lectures in workshops for battered women and those who have been affected and become victims of terrorism.

She was active in the field of civil society organizations, and worked as an advisor to the Governor of Nineveh for components affairs. She was appointed the Minister of Immigration and Displacement in Mustafa al-Kadhimi's Government on June 6, 2020.