Iraq's Minister of Justice: to improve the food quality for prisoners

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Justice, Khaled Shawani, revealed the Ministry's will to take new steps to improve the quality of food delivered in the Iraqi jails.

"We will form a ministerial team to conduct official negotiations with the contracting companies to improve meals delivered to the prisoners," Shawani told Shafaq News agency.

It is worth noting that the Ministry of Justice runs 36 prisons and facilities for juveniles, and it contracts with private companies to secure food.

The Iraqi Human Rights Commission receives 15,000 complaints annually from prisoners' organizations and families about the lousy food serving, treatment, and torture.

The Commission documented a decline in food quality in 2018, 2019, and 2020 reports.

In the 2020 report, the Agency revealed the poor quality and quantity of food. For example, empty water bottles or plastic bags are sometimes used to put food and tea