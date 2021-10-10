Iraq's Minister of Interior reassures: we will succeed in securing the general polling

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-10T07:59:59+0000

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanmi, sent a "reassurance and safety" message to the Iraqis on the polling day. Al-Ghanmi told Shafaq News Agency, after casting his vote in the general ballot, that "the security plan included all direct and indirect challenges that could face the electoral centers," noting that all formations of security forces are participating in implementing these plans. He added, "We did not record any security breach yesterday," stressing that "the security plans succeeded in the millions' visit (Arbaeen) as well as in the special polling, and they will succeed in the public polling. So this is a message of reassurance and safety for the Iraqi people." The Minister called the citizens for "a serious stand for reforming a strong government," adding, "all roads are open, and all mechanisms are available for the movement of voters, and there is no curfew." Iraqis started on Sunday voting in a general election, their fifth legislative elections since the fall of the regime of late President Saddam Hussein at the hands of US forces and their allies in 2003. Several months early, the election was held under a new law designed to help independent candidates - a response to mass anti-government protests two years ago. Polling stations scattered across the country opened their doors at 7:00 local time to voters amid international supervision and strict security measures, as 23 million voters are eligible to vote to select 329 candidates for the parliamentary session, in which 57,834 polling stations were included.

