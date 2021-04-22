Report

Iraq’s Minister of Interior meets with the Iranian Deputy Minister of Defence

Shafaq News / Iraq’s Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanmi and the Iranian Deputy Minister of Defense, Maj. Gen. Sayed Hujjatullah Qurashi discussed, on Thursday, issues of common interests between the two countries.

A statement issued by the Iraqi Ministry said Al-Ghanmi and Qurashi discussed ways of sharing security information and intensifying efforts to close gaps on the borders to fight drug trafficking.

The meeting which was attended by military officials, according to the statement, "discussed series of issues that enhance the security and stability of the two countries and the continuation of coordination and joint cooperation for providing security on the borders and inhibit the crime in all its forms.”

