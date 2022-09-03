Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq's Minister of Interior holds an expanded meeting ahead of the Arbaeen anniversary 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-03T10:23:13+0000
Iraq's Minister of Interior holds an expanded meeting ahead of the Arbaeen anniversary 

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Interior, Othman al-Ghanmi, on Saturday headed an expanded meeting of top security commanders to discuss the preparations for the multi-million pilgrimage of the Arbaeen, the world's largest religious annual gathering.

The Arbaeen marks the end of a 40-day mourning period following Ashura, the religious ritual that commemorates the death of the Prophet Mohammad's grandson Imam Hussein in 680.

The meeting, according to a readout by the Interior Ministry, was attended by the Deputy Commander of the Joint Operations Command, the Deputy Chief-of-Staff of the Iraqi Army, and a group of senior security commanders and officeholders in the Ministries of Transport and Trade.

The readout said that the meeting touched upon the preparation for the huge event and the needs of the governorate of Karbala, which will witness the climax of the event after two weeks.

related

Al-Ghanmi arrives in the Kurdistan region on a field tour

Date: 2022-08-20 09:57:33
Al-Ghanmi arrives in the Kurdistan region on a field tour

Iraqi authorities appoint a new Deputy Commander for Baghdad Operations command

Date: 2021-01-22 17:11:02
Iraqi authorities appoint a new Deputy Commander for Baghdad Operations command

Al-Ghanmi and Al-Shammari arrive in al-Bu Dor

Date: 2021-03-13 06:16:38
Al-Ghanmi and Al-Shammari arrive in al-Bu Dor

The Iraqi Minister of Interior arrives in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-05-10 07:37:46
The Iraqi Minister of Interior arrives in Kirkuk

Othman al-Ghanmi lands in Amman

Date: 2021-09-18 17:40:35
Othman al-Ghanmi lands in Amman

Iraq's Minister of Interior reassures: we will succeed in securing the general polling

Date: 2021-10-10 07:59:59
Iraq's Minister of Interior reassures: we will succeed in securing the general polling

Minister of Interior arrives in Maysan after judge al-Saedi's assassination

Date: 2022-02-06 08:44:28
Minister of Interior arrives in Maysan after judge al-Saedi's assassination

Iraq, Iran mull over expanding relations

Date: 2022-06-07 15:40:39
Iraq, Iran mull over expanding relations