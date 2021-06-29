Iraq's Minister of Electricity submits his resignation

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-29T09:43:27+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Electricity, Majed Hantoosh, submitted his resignation to the Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, earlier today, Tuesday. The deterioration of the power supply due to increased weather temperature in summer and the organized attacks on power transmission tower was the motive of his resignation. The spokesperson of the Ministry, Ahmed Moussa, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "Indeed, the Minister submitted his resignation," without revealing further details. Moussa's resignation will be deliberated in the cabinet meeting to be held later today, according to a source. According to experts, Iraq's net production of Electricity (19 thousand MW) is not sufficient to meet the demand (30 thousand MW). The shortfall is addressed by importing electricity from neighboring countries.

