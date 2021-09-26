Iraq's Minister of Defense meets the commander of the NATO mission in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Defense, Juma Inad, hosted earlier today, Sunday, a delegation of the NATO mission in Iraq, headed by Major General Michael Lollesgaard, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

According to a readout issued by the Ministry of Defense, Minister Inad discussed with the NATO mission commander the latest updates on the security situation in Iraq.

The pair exchanged views on the ways to bolster the cooperation between NATO and the Iraqi army and develop the capabilities of the Iraqi military forces.

The meeting was attended by senior officers in the Ministry, according to the readout.