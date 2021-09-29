Iraq's Minister of Culture suspends a team member for participating in the normalization conference

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Culture, Hassan Nazim, dismissed Sahar Al-Ta'i, an employee in the ministry, against her participation in a normalization conference with Israel.

She is an employee of the General Authority for Antiquities and Heritage in the Ministry of Culture. In addition, she has participated in the "Peace Restitution" Conference, which includes discussing the call for normalization with Israel on its agenda.

A new Iraqi group called for the normalization of relations with Israel publicly, an unprecedented event in the Country.

The group, which includes more than 300 Iraqi figures from the Sunni and Shiite sects from Baghdad, Mosul, Al-Anbar, Babel, Saladin, and Diyala, demanded that Iraq have normal relations with Israel through The Abraham Accords.

For its part, the Iraqi government expressed its "firm" rejection of the "illegal" meetings held by some tribal figures residing in Erbil.

An Iraqi court issued arrest warrants on Sunday for three people who publicly called for their Country to "make peace with Israel" through the Abraham Accords.

Two of the warrants were for the Sons of Iraq Awakening movement head Wisam al-Hardan and an employee in the Culture Ministry, Sahar Karim al-Ta'i.