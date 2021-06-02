Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq’s Military Intelligence arrests six ISIS militants in Nineveh and Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-02T18:01:25+0000
Iraq’s Military Intelligence arrests six ISIS militants in Nineveh and Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ Military Intelligence announced on Wednesday that it had arrested six ISIS members in Nineveh and Kirkuk.

The Military Intelligence Directorate said in a statement six ISIS militants were arrested during a raid on their hideouts in the two Governorates.

It explained that the 16th and 20th Division of the Military Intelligence in Nineveh arrested five terrorists, and the 8th Division forces arrested another terrorist in Kirkuk.

The Directorate pointed out that "the detachments of the Military Intelligence Division in the Fifth Division, Diyala Operations Command, seized equipment in one of the ISIS hideouts, including mortar bombs, detonators, and other ammunition."

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

related

Casualties among PMF in an attack by ISIS in Kirkuk

Date: 2019-12-07 10:51:43
Casualties among PMF in an attack by ISIS in Kirkuk

PMF destroys ISIS Madafas north of Babel

Date: 2021-03-12 12:27:41
PMF destroys ISIS Madafas north of Babel

PMF launches security operation in Diyala’ Naft Khana

Date: 2021-02-03 07:50:42
PMF launches security operation in Diyala’ Naft Khana

MP demands forming a tribal mobilization in Al-Mu'tasim to confront ISIS

Date: 2021-04-20 20:14:40
MP demands forming a tribal mobilization in Al-Mu'tasim to confront ISIS

Four ISIS terrorists arrested in three different Iraqi governorates today

Date: 2021-05-31 18:41:25
Four ISIS terrorists arrested in three different Iraqi governorates today

Diyala operations commander reduces ISIS attacks danger

Date: 2020-05-13 12:29:07
Diyala operations commander reduces ISIS attacks danger

An ISIS terrorist arrested in Baghdad

Date: 2020-11-04 08:00:46
An ISIS terrorist arrested in Baghdad

A prominent ISIS leader is arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2021-02-22 09:24:12
A prominent ISIS leader is arrested in Nineveh