Iraq's Media Cell: "Wali of Anbar" assistant is responsible for killing an Iraqi Brig. Gen.

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-17T20:26:55+0000

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Security Media Cell revealed the identity of Wali Al- Anbar’s assistant who was killed in an airstrike on Thursday. The Military Intelligence Directorate confirmed that the terrorist is "Abu Zaid Al-Mahlawi," who held the position of the so-called "commander of the Heet district divisions," and he is responsible for killing Brigadier General Ahmed Abdul Wahid Al-Lami. Today, the Security Media Cell reported that ISIS's "Wali" (ruler) of al-Anbar was killed in an airstrike in Rutba district. The Cell said in a statement that Iraqi aircraft targeted a vehicle carrying the Wali of al-Anbar, Muthanna Khodor Kamel Shatran, nicknamed "Abu Maluka," in addition to one of his assistants.

related