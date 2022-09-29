Iraq's MOFA hands note of protest to Iranian ambassador over attack

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-29T10:51:16+0000

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) summoned the Iranian ambassador to Baghdad, Mohamad Kadhim al-Sadiq, to hand him a strongly-worded note of protest over the attacks in Iraqi Kurdistan. The Ministry's spokesperson Ahmed Al-Sahaf said. Yesterday, MOFA condemned "in the strongest terms the artillery and rocket bombardment by the Iranian side, in addition to using twenty drones carrying explosive materials, which targeted four areas in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, causing loss of lives of a number of citizens and wounding others, in a serious development that threatens the security and sovereignty of Iraq, and aggravate the effects of fear and dread on safe civilians." "These provocative and unilateral actions would complicate the security scene and cast a shadow over the region, and will only contribute to further tension." The Ministry said. The Ministry added that it closely follows the developments of the successive bombardment and reiterates the Iraqi government's rejection of any military action to face the security challenges. Otherwise, it will resort to "all measures that ensure non-recurrence of such actions using the highest diplomatic positions."

