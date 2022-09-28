Iraq's MOFA condemns Iranian attack on Erbil

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced, on Wednesday, the Iranian shelling that targeted areas in the Kurdistan Region.

The Ministry said in a statement, "the Iraqi government condemns in the strongest terms the Iranian artillery and missile shelling by twenty drones carrying explosive materials, targeting four areas in Kurdistan, causing casualties, in a flagrant violation that threatens the security and sovereignty of Iraq, compounding the effects of fear and terror on safe civilians."

"Such provocative actions complicate the security scene, affect the region, and will only contribute to more tension."

The statement affirmed that it is closely following the recent developments, and renewed the Iraqi government's rejection of any military acts against the country.

In addition, the ministry said that it will put all efforts to prevent such attacks from taking place again, declaring the highest levels of diplomatic response