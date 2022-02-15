Iraq's L-159s return to operational service

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Air Force's L-159 jets are operational again, but can only conduct airstrikes with unguided bombs, according to a report by the US Department of Defense's Office of the Inspector General (OIG).

Released on 8 February, the quarterly report on Operation ‘Inherent Resolve' in Iraq and Syria said the return of the Aero L-159s was particularly notable as they have not been used for operations for five years.

Iraq received 10 second-hand L-159A light combat aircraft and two twin-seat L-159B trainers from the Czech Republic from 2015.

The report included a table of 30 airstrikes that were conducted in the last quarter of 2021 showing that L-159s were used in six of them, compared with 10 conducted by Iraq's F-16 multirole fighters. All the L-159 strikes used 500 lb Mk-82 unguided bombs because laser designator pods have not been delivered to the squadron, the report cited the US-led coalition as saying.

In comparison, Iraq's F-16 multirole fighters conducted 10 airstrikes, according to the table, most with GBU-10 or GBU-12 guided bombs, although two with Mk-82 and one with heavier Mk-84 bombs.

Source: Janes Magazine