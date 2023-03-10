Iraq's Justice Chief unveils a plan to increase the number of female judges

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Chief Justice, Faiq Zeidan, on Friday unveiled a plan to increase the number of female judges in the country, as part of a larger effort to boost the judicial system's capacity.

Speaking at an official event hosted by the Iraqi Judges Association and sponsored by the United Nations mission, Zeidan stated that they are "striving to increase the number of female judges as part of a carefully considered plan that targets an overall increase in the number of judges in a bid to reach a ratio that is proportional to Iraq's population, while providing all the necessary resources for the success of female judges."

Zeidan also laid emphasis on involving female judges in all activities aimed at developing judicial and legal capacities for judges.

"The judiciary's interest in female judges stems from Iraq's legacy of valuing women. In 306 AH, Ms. Thumal Qahramana held a position equivalent to that of the Chief Judge in Baghdad," Zidan added.

Iraq is also part of the Global Judicial Integrity Network meeting in Doha that backed Qatar's request to the United Nations in February 2020 to designate March 10 as International Women Judges Day. The United Nations subsequently approved the proposal.

The move is part of ongoing efforts to promote gender equality and women's empowerment in Iraq. As of 2021, only 8% of the country's judges were women, according to data from the Supreme Judicial Council.

The initiative has been welcomed by local and international organizations, which have been advocating for greater representation of women in the country's judiciary.