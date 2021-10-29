Iraq's Joint Operations Command: we are monitoring every delusional that seeks to cause chaos

Shafaq News/Iraq's Joint Operations Command responded to circulating news of massacres and explosions in different areas of Iraq.

The Command said in a statement that "some take advantage of any security or emergency in the country to spread their poison and their lies."

He added, "These people circulated a video of massacres and security problems in an Asian country, saying they are in some Iraqi cities and Governorates, which is a clear distortion and lie to achieving agendas against our people."

"Freedom, as it is a right, is a duty, and civil peace and community security is not a game in the hands of these people. Therefore, the Joint Operations Command warns every delusional that seeks to cause chaos and spread lies that we monitor them to take legal measures against them."