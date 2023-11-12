Iraq's Islamic Resistance attacks Eilat with "appropriate weapons"

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Islamic Resistance Group said it has targeted the port city of Eilat with "appropriate weapons" in response to the massacres committed by the Israeli forces against the people of Gaza.
The Iraqi Resistance, an umbrella of mainly Iran-backed Shiite paramilitary factions, published a brief press release in which it claimed responsibility for targeting the city of Eilat, which was built on the ruins of the Palestinian town of Umm al-Rashrash.
The press release did not elaborate on the type of weapons used in the attack but said targets inside the city were hit.
Since October 17, the Islamic Resistance claimed responsibility for several rocket and drone attacks on at least three US bases in Iraq and another US base in Syria, announcing the end of a year-long fragile ceasefire as a direct consequence of Washington's support for Israel's war on Gaza.