Iraq's Islamic Resistance attack a U.S. base in Syria

Shafaq News/ Iraqi militant groups claimed on Thursday responsibility for a rocket attack on a U.S. military base in eastern Syria.

The armed group named "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" claimed in an online statement that its fighters had launched a barrage of rockets toward the Conoco oil field in Deir ez-Zor's countryside. It said the projectiles had hit their target.

While casualties have not yet been reported, the attack by the armed group is believed to be part of a series of retaliatory measures against the U.S. forces in response to Washington's support to the ongoing Israeli onslaught in Gaza. The incident marks the 69 recorded attack on U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria since Oct. 17.