Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi Intelligence Service foiled a triple attack on Shiite pilgrims in the central Babel Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "The security forces in Babel Intelligence thwarted an operation to target the Arbaeen pilgrims with an explosive device and two explosive belts within the Albu Jassim area in Al-Musayyab district."

No further details were disclosed.