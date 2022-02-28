Iraq’s Intelligence arrests two terrorists in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Security Media Cell announced, on Monday, the arrest of two terrorists in the capital, Baghdad.

The Cell said in a statement that the Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency in the Ministry of Interior had arrested two terrorists in Baghdad, for belonging to ISIS.

“One of the detainees worked in transporting terrorist elements to different areas while the other worked within the so-called Al-Anbar sector.

Legal measures were taken against them. The statement added.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.