Iraq’s Intelligence arrests three terrorists north of Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-11T17:06:10+0000
Iraq’s Intelligence arrests three terrorists north of Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Intelligence and Investigation Agency announced that a "terrorist" group was apprehended north of Baghdad.

The Agency explained that Its members stormed an ISIS stronghold where three terrorists were arrested in the Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad.

The Federal Agency stated that these ISIS members worked in the so-called "Wilayat North Baghdad." They committed killing three citizens, detonating explosive devices on the Iraqi army forces and the Popular MobilizationFroces and transporting and manufacturing explosions."

Despite the victory over ISIS in 2017 in Iraq, the group is slowly regrouping, forming sleeper cells to launch attacks.

The terrorist organization is conducting asymmetric attacks on civilians and security forces. Still, in contrast, many of them were killed by the Iraqi forces and PMF through military operations, particularly in Diyala, Kirkuk, and Saladin governorates.

