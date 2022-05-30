Report

Iraq’s Intelligence arrests a terrorist in Nineveh

Date: 2022-05-30T19:24:00+0000
Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Military Intelligence arrested an ISIS member west of Nineveh.

In a statement, the Agency said that the 15th Division, backed by the ground forces, raided the location of a terrorist in the village of Al-Sumoud in Zummar district, west of Nineveh, and arrested him.

The detainee is “an ISIS member working in the so-called Mutah Division – Wilayat Al-Jazira. His brother and son had worked with the terrorist organization, but the first was killed, and his son was arrested earlier.

