Iraq's Intelligence and security affairs on the table of the Alamein mini-summit on Monday 

Shafaq News/ The Egyptian city of Alamein will host an Arab mini-summit tomorrow, Monday, state media reported.

The summit will see the leaders of Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, the UAE, and Bahrain, convene over a series of regional issues, aimed at bolstering what's been dubbed as the new "Arab Alliance."

Shafaq News Agency knew that Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi will be heading to the Egyptian capital, Cairo, in the next few hours to participate in the meeting.

Al-Kadhimi's cabinet held its ordinary session Sunday, instead of Monday due to al-Kadhimi's visit.

"In addition to security and intelligence affairs, the summit will discuss the latest political and economic developments in Iraq and the region," a source said.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi received his Emirati counterpart on Sunday, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, ahead of the five-way regional summit.

It was Bin Zayed's first trip to Egypt since he became ruler of Abu Dhabi and assumed the presidency of the UAE after the death of Sheikh Khalifa on May 13.

The summit, held at the invitation of the Egyptian president, will revolve around expanding economic and security cooperation between the countries, aimed at bolstering Arab regional partnership.

“The worsening global and regional crises, from the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and the spread of armed conflicts, have carried on and intensified, casting a shadow on humanity, including our Arab region, which is suffering from serious political, development and security challenges," al-Sisi said.

"It is up to us to do the heavy lifting. And this maybe, I don't want to say laziness, but this (concept of) America can do everything. And that's not fair. So you will see Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq, Egypt, and the other gulf countries, really coming together to chart a vision for our people and have that coordination," said Abdullah II, king of Jordan.

While Saudi Arabia has yet to participate in the forum, last month's regional summit in Jeddah outlined its crucial role in charting this regional vision.