Iraq’s Intelligence and Investigation Agency thwarts an ISIS plot to target transmission towers in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-28T08:59:44+0000
Shafaq News/ The Intelligence and Investigation Agency of the Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced, on Monday, that it had thwarted a plot to target the power transmission towers in Diyala.

Iraq’s Security Media Cell reported the Intelligence Agency’s statement that said it dismantled explosives carried out by ISIS to target two transmission towers.

According to the statement, the area is rugged and not controlled by the security forces.

Earlier, a local source in Diyala told Shafaq News Agency that unidentified persons blew up two transmission towers (44-45) on the outskirts of the village Daoud Al-Salem in the Hashmiyat area.

The source emphasized; The maintenance teams began repairing the damaged tower noting that the accident caused a power outage in large areas of Diyala and the outskirts of Baghdad.

