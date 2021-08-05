Report

Iraq’s Intelligence Services arrests prominent ISIS leader in Babel

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-05T11:52:31+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Security Media Cell announced, on Thursday, that the Federal Intelligence and Investigation Services arrested a terrorist in Babel Governorate.

The Cell said in a statement the Intelligence and Investigation Services arrested “a prominent ISIS terrorist” in the Radwaniyah area, Babel.

According to the Statement, the terrorist carried out attacks against citizens and planted explosive devices in different areas.

The ISIS leader held the position of commander of the so-called “Al-Fateh Al-Mubeen Brigade,” of Al-Bara' District.

