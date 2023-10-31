Iraq's Intelligence Service captures prominent ISIS members abroad

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Intelligence Service announced on Tuesday the successful arrest of two high-profile ISIS members in an operation outside the country's borders.
In an official statement, the agency revealed the capture of Omar Awad Ibrahim Saleh (Abu Maryam) and Yasser Hassan Ibrahim Hatimi (Abu Ammar.) Both individuals were on the intelligence agency's high-priority target list.
Abu Maryam has been a key member of ISIS since 2014. He held the position of commander of the mortar detachment and actively participated in combat against Iraqi security forces during liberation battles. He managed to escape Iraq and had been moving across several countries until his arrest in a friendly nation.
Abu Ammar, another apprehended terrorist, has been part of ISIS ranks since 2014 as well. He served as the commander of the Al-Fatah Brigade, active in the so-called Southern Province. Abu Ammar had orchestrated attacks against security forces, engaging in combat during liberation battles. He was also involved in a deadly car bombing in the Al-Musayyib district in Babel Governorate, resulting in numerous casualties. Following the defeat of ISIS in 2017, he fled Iraq and had been evading authorities until his arrest in a friendly foreign country.
The two terrorists have now been transferred to Iraq and handed over to the competent judicial authorities for appropriate legal proceedings.