Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Security Media Cell reported on Saturday that the Military Intelligence arrested three terrorists in Al-Anbar and Saladin governorates.

The Cell said in a statement the intelligence detachments of the Samarra and Al-Anbar Operations Command arrested two terrorists in Saqlawiya, Fallujah, and the Martyr Aws, the entrance to Al-Anbar.

It added that a joint force had arrested another terrorist in the Al-Jumhuriya area of Dujail district in Saladin governorate.