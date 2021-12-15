Iraq's Intelligence Agency thwarts an attack on a pipeline between Baghdad and Basra

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency in the Ministry of Interior reported on Wednesday that it foiled an operation to detonate a pipeline carrying natural gas between the capital, Baghdad, and the oil-rich governorate of Basra, in the far south of Iraq.

In a statement, the Agency said, "in cooperation with the Muthanna Police Directorate, our forces thwarted an attempt to blow up the natural gas pipeline between the governorates of Baghdad and Basra in the area of Al-Jarbouiya, of Al-Muthanna governorate.”

The statement indicated that an explosives expert in Al-Muthanna Police dismantled the device without human or material losses.