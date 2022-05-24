Report

Iraq's Intelligence Agency arrested terrorists in Baghdad, Diyala, and Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-24T18:10:17+0000
Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of 13 "terrorists" in the governorates of Baghdad, Diyala, and Kirkuk.

The Security Media Cell said, "The Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency launched security operations in Baghdad and other governorates and arrested nine terrorists in the capital, one of whom worked in the so-called "security sector of Fallujah."

This terrorist fled outside the country in 2016. He has three brothers who worked with ISIS and were killed during the liberation operations."

According to the Cell, the Agency also arrested two terrorists in Diyala and another in Kirkuk who worked in the so-called Diwan al-Jund."

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces, especially in the governorates of Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala, known as "the Triangle of Death."

