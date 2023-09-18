Iraq's Integrity Commission uncovers cases of waste and embezzlement in electricity projects

Shafaq News/ The Investigation Department of Iraq's Integrity Commission has revealed mismanagement and embezzlement in various electricity departments and projects in the Dhi Qar Governorate. The total amounts involved in these cases are estimated to be approximately 58 billion Iraqi dinars.
In a statement, the department reported that its field team, part of the Dhi Qar Investigation Office, conducted investigations into the failure of the Dhi Qar Electricity Distribution Directorate to collect outstanding amounts from investment, commercial, and industrial projects within the governorate. The total debts owed by these projects amounted to 53 billion Iraqi dinars.
Furthermore, the department disclosed that Dhi Qar Governorate incurred losses of 4,651,967,500 Iraqi dinars due to violations of regulations.
Additionally, four individuals were arrested in the Southwest Networks Directorate within the governorate. They were detained on charges of embezzling electrical materials valued at 225 million Iraqi dinars.