Iraq's Integrity Commission Convicts Assistant Director of Real Estate Registration

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq's Integrity Commission said it had convicted an assistant director of real estate registration of money inflation and illegal gain, sentencing him to one year in prison and ordering him to repay the amount of the illegal gain.

The commission said in a statement that the Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court had found the accused guilty of inflating real estate prices and illegally pocketing the difference.

The illegal gain was not disclosed, but the commission said it was equivalent to 1,086,168,000 Iraqi dinars, or about $800,000.

The conviction is a significant step in the fight against corruption in Iraq, but there is still a long way to go to root out corruption from the country's institutions.

The Iraqi government has passed several anti-corruption laws, but these laws have not been effectively implemented. There is also a lack of political will to address corruption, as many of the country's political leaders are accused of corruption.

The appointment of Mohammed Shia al-Sudani as prime minister in late October was seen as a positive step, as he has vowed to crack down on corruption. However, whether he can fight corruption in institutions remains to be seen.