Iraq’s High Commission For Human Rights warns of the displaced life conditions

Shafaq News / Iraq’s High Commission For Human Rights indicated that four main obstacles preventing the return of displaced people to their areas.

A member of the Commission, Fadel Al-Gharawi said in a press statement, the visits of our teams to all camps showed that thousands of displaced are still suffering because they are living in these ineligible places for a long time.

Al-Gharawi added that the displaced developed psychological trauma and health problems, and many children have lost their right to education due to their stay in the camps.

He indicated that there are many obstacles that prevent the displaced from returning to their areas, the most important of which is the lack of compensation, Securing basic services for voluntary return, the delay in reconstructing the destroyed areas, and the failure to address the displaced economic conditions.

The Commission member called on the government to perform its legal and humanitarian responsibility by closing all the 26 camps inside Iraq, and secure the voluntarily return of the displaced, as well as providing a five million dinars grant for every displaced family that wants to return, in addition to exposing the displaced, especially women and children, to psychological rehabilitation programs and cultural and educational support.

“If the displaced stay in the camps, especially in hot weather and the lack of sanitary conditions, their suffering will be more.” He concluded, calling on the Ministry of Health and Environment to launch a vaccination campaign against Covid-19 in all camps.