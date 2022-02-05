Iraq's Hezbollah warns Turkey regarding its repeated attack in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Hezbollah Brigades called, on Saturday, to return the entitlement of the largest component (Shiites) to those who deserve it.

In a statement, Hezbollah said, "It is unacceptable to grant the Shiite entitlement to a group or sect that has no qualifications other than fraud and forgery."

"These people should realize that the desert, guesthouses or palaces will not protect them from the people oppression if they want to resolve issues in their favor.”

"Those who remain silent about the injustice of the sons of the homeland and the nation are not qualified to hold the responsibility of the people."

Concerning the Turkish attacks in the north of Iraq, Hezbollah said, “stop disregarding the lives of our children and the sovereignty of our country…our people who defeat the biggest tyranny in the world is capable of crushing you in your land, so withdraw your forces before it is too late.”