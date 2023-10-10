Iraq's Hezbollah Brigades threaten US Bases amid escalating Middle East tensions

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Hezbollah Brigades (Kataeb Hezbollah) issued a stern warning, threatening to target American bases in Iraq and the broader region if the United States intervened in the escalating conflict between Palestinian factions and Israel.

In a statement, the Secretary-General of the Hezbollah Brigades, Abu Hussein Al-Hamidawi, praised the resilience of the Palestinian people and the Islamic Resistance in Palestine for their "ongoing victories against the Israeli forces." He noted that their steadfastness had elevated the conflict to unprecedented levels, striking fear into the heart of the Israeli entity and its allies.

Al-Hamidawi emphasized the duty of the Hezbollah Brigades to stand in solidarity with the Palestinians, citing religious commandments. He declared their readiness to retaliate against American interference in the conflict, stating, "Our missiles, our marches, and our special forces are ready to direct specific strikes against the American enemy in its bases and to disrupt its interests if it intervenes in this battle."

He further expressed support for the demonstrations called for by prominent Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, urging the people to mobilize, attend the protests organized in Baghdad and other cities, and raise both Palestinian and Iraqi flags. Additionally, he called for the collection of donations to aid the mujahideen in Gaza, emphasizing the need for a unified stance in support of the Palestinian cause.