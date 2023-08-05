Iraq's Handling of ISIS Families: Experts Call for Modern Rehabilitation Methods Amid Rising Concerns

Shafaq News/Experts have expressed increasing concerns over the Iraqi government's strategy in dealing with the returnees from ISIS families who were relocated in al-Jadaa camp, calling for the implementation of modern scientific methods to tackle the deeply rooted extremist ideology in these individuals.

"The government's current handling of the issue, based on a classical approach, poses a significant threat to society," said Shahab al-Saffar, a researcher in extremist Islamic groups.

The Iraqi government continues to evacuate large batches from al-Hol camp in the Syrian governorate of al-Hasakah near the Iraqi border, relocating them to al-Jadaa camp in Nineveh. A source from the Mosul city said that many of these families have returned to their homes and reintegrated into society after receiving judicial authorization.

"The situation becomes alarming when these families move directly from al-Hol to Nineveh, bypassing al-Jadaa camp," added the source. The same process also applies to ISIS families residing in Turkey.

Al-Hol camp shelters thousands of Iraqi refugees, displaced Syrians, and foreigners of 54 different nationalities. Many are families of ISIS fighters. The return of these families to liberated areas without undergoing substantial rehabilitation programs presents a severe societal risk, experts caution.

They advocate for the need to expose these families to intensive courses and rehabilitation before their integration back into society.

Al-Saffar emphasized the importance of cautious handling of this population, encouraging the adoption of modern methods for dealing with the embedded extremist ideology.

The expert warned of the potential retaliatory attacks against these families by relatives of ISIS victims.

According to the latest data, the number of residents in al-Hol camp has reached 49,820, including 24,846 Iraqis and 17,451 Syrians.

Last year, the Iraqi authorities repatriated five consecutive batches, totalling 603 families. They were moved to a closed displacement camp south of Mosul city and exposed to psychological and social rehabilitation programs under United Nations supervision.

The UN Development Program announced on July 3, plans to facilitate the return of displaced Iraqi families in al-Hol camp to their hometowns, focusing on housing, infrastructure rehabilitation, mental health, social psychological support, and training.

Lawmaker Waad Al-Qado said in a statement to Shafaq News Agenc, "Handling the ISIS families is based on what has been agreed upon between the Iraqi government and some parties controlling these families in al-Hol camp."

He added that al-Jadaa camp "operates according to humanitarian standards prescribed by the Quran and the constitution."

Al-Qado confirms that many families have left the camp and resumed normal life.

Over 5 million Iraqis were forced to flee from governorates like Nineveh, Saladin, parts of Kirkuk, Diyala, and Anbar when ISIS ran over huge swathes of those areas.