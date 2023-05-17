Iraq's Gulf Cup opener honored with prestigious gold Eventex award

Shafaq News / The opening ceremony of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 25", hosted by the Iraqi Football Federation in the city of Basra earlier this year, has won the Gold Award at the 13th annual Eventex Awards.

In a statement, the President of the Iraqi Football Federation, Adnan Dirjal, expressed immense pride for the achievement, noting, "This is also a celebration of a historical moment for Iraq."

Dirjal extended congratulations to Iraq and its people, particularly the audience, who he noted were "one of the most significant factors contributing to the success of the championship, breaking attendance records at both the Palm Trunk and the Olympic Harbor stadiums."

He highlighted the significant role of the Gulf countries, praising their fervent support and determination to participate in Iraq, and to endorse the Gulf Cup Championship taking place in the country.

"The opening ceremony was a wonderful reflection of our history and culture, instilling a deep sense of national pride and dignity. It also underscored our commitment to delivering an exceptional experience to football fans," Dirjal added.

Iraq's win in the 'Opening Ceremony' and 'People's Choice' categories at the 2023 edition of the Eventex Awards, one of the most prestigious accolades globally for outstanding events and seasoned marketing industries, underscores the country's distinct presence on the international stage.