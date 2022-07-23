Iraq's Ground Forces Command: Iraqi forces can secure the borders

Shafaq News/ The Commander of the Iraqi Ground Forces, Lieutenant-General Qassem Al-Mohammadi, pledged to protect the Iraqi borders and reinforce the security units within the boundaries of the Kurdistan Region.

The government media office quoted al-Mohammadi as saying, "The Iraqi forces can secure the borders, prevent any penetration and protect Iraqi lands," explaining that "the Iraqi borders are secured by strong forces and with high readiness."

"Our forces are deployed on all the borders…there are extensive measures that would be taken to prevent any penetration on the borders."

"We will defend the to defend the borders desperately." He added.

Al-Mohammadi pointed out that "the forces deployed within the borders of the Kurdistan region will be empowered."