Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq's Ground Forces Command: Iraqi forces can secure the borders

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-23T21:09:14+0000
Iraq's Ground Forces Command: Iraqi forces can secure the borders

Shafaq News/ The Commander of the Iraqi Ground Forces, Lieutenant-General Qassem Al-Mohammadi, pledged to protect the Iraqi borders and reinforce the security units within the boundaries of the Kurdistan Region.

The government media office quoted al-Mohammadi as saying, "The Iraqi forces can secure the borders, prevent any penetration and protect Iraqi lands," explaining that "the Iraqi borders are secured by strong forces and with high readiness."

"Our forces are deployed on all the borders…there are extensive measures that would be taken to prevent any penetration on the borders."

"We will defend the to defend the borders desperately." He added.

Al-Mohammadi pointed out that "the forces deployed within the borders of the Kurdistan region will be empowered."

related

UNAMI condemns attack in Duhok, urges all parties to cease these violations

Date: 2022-07-20 17:18:19
UNAMI condemns attack in Duhok, urges all parties to cease these violations

Iraq warns citizens to avoid traveling to Turkey

Date: 2022-07-20 19:36:17
Iraq warns citizens to avoid traveling to Turkey

Protestors call for boycotting Turkish products

Date: 2022-07-20 20:03:48
Protestors call for boycotting Turkish products

Iraq summons its charge d'affaires in Turkey for consultation after an attack

Date: 2022-07-20 21:23:56
Iraq summons its charge d'affaires in Turkey for consultation after an attack

U.S. says it's monitoring situation after strike in Iraq's Dohuk

Date: 2022-07-20 21:32:18
U.S. says it's monitoring situation after strike in Iraq's Dohuk

Sinjar attack: another man succumbs to his wounds

Date: 2022-06-15 18:38:39
Sinjar attack: another man succumbs to his wounds

Activists in Al-Sulaymaniyah hold a vigil against the Turkish attack on Zakho

Date: 2022-07-21 13:05:40
Activists in Al-Sulaymaniyah hold a vigil against the Turkish attack on Zakho

Turkish attack on Zakho is a flagrant violation of Iraq's sovereignty, Foreign Ministry

Date: 2022-07-20 15:44:19
Turkish attack on Zakho is a flagrant violation of Iraq's sovereignty, Foreign Ministry