Iraq’s Fouad Hussein announces the postponement of the tripartite meeting at a foreign ministries level

Shafaq News / the Iraqi Foreign Ministry began on Friday consultations with his Jordanian and Egyptian counterparts to set a new date for the tripartite summit among the leaders of the three countries.

The Iraqi Ministry said in a statement the tripartite meeting at a foreign ministries level -which was planned to be held among the Iraq’s Fouad Hussein and his counterparts of Jordan Ayman Safadi and Egypt, Sameh Shukry- was postponed.

The postponement is due "to the unfortunate incident that befell brothers in the Arab Republic of Egypt, following a collision of two trains in Sohag Governorate which killed many citizens, and injured many others."

Iraq’s Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Friday also announced postponement of tripartite summit with the Egyptian president and the Jordanian king which was planned to be hold in Baghdad.

"Standing in solidarity with the tragic incident of our brothers (Egyptians), we announce postponement of the tripartite summit in Baghdad ….and a meeting on the foreign ministers level for the three countries will be hold to set a new date for the summit." Al-Kadhimi said in a tweet.

Egypt’s railway authority said on Friday that two trains collided causing dozens of casualties after emergency brakes were triggered by “unknown individuals” near the city of Sohag.

The brakes caused one of the trains to stop and the other to crash into it from behind, and the authority is conducting further investigations, it said.

Earlier in the day, the Egyptian Ministry of Health announced the death of 32 people and the injury of 66 others in a train collision in Sohag, Upper Egypt.